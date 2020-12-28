Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Central Jersey Middle School Teacher Arrested For Sex Alleged Attack On Child

Jon Craig
Leonard V. Moore Middle School
Leonard V. Moore Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old middle school teacher from Piscataway has been arrested for sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Harry Wyatt, a teacher at Leonard V. Moore Middle School in the the Roselle School District, was arrested on Christmas Eve, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier.

He reportedly knew the child that he is accused of sexually assaulting, they said.

Wyatt was being held in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court on Tuesday, they said.

The investigation is active and is continuing.

Anyone with information on this, or similar incidents, is urged to call Detective Joseph Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department 732-562-1100, or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

