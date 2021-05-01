Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey Man Gets 11 Years State Prison For Hit-Run Crash That Killed Motorcyclist, 25

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cory M. Holsten died in the August 2019 collision. Photo Credit: Family photo
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Tuesday for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist, authorities said.

Peter Prete of Jamesburg was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Andrea Carter on the second-degree charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and third-degree hindering his own apprehension, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka.

The Aug. 8, 2019, collision resulted in the death of Cory M. Holsten, 25, of the Dayton section of South Brunswick, Ciccone and Hayducka said.

Upon his release from prison, Prete also will be subject to a one- year loss of license for having left the scene of the crash, they said.

Prete was arrested after an investigation by South Brunswick Patrolman William Merkler and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prete was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he was involved in a crash at 8:50 p.m. with a motorcycle driven by Holsten, authorities said. Prete then fled the scene, the prosecutor said. 

Holsten was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.