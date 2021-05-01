Central Jersey Man Gets 11 Years State Prison For Hit-Run Crash That Killed Motorcyclist, 25

A 59-year-old man from Middlesex County was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Tuesday for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist, authorities said.

Peter Prete of Jamesburg was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Andrea Carter on the second-degree charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and third-degree hindering his own apprehension, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka.

The Aug. 8, 2019, collision resulted in the death of Cory M. Holsten, 25, of the Dayton section of South Brunswick, Ciccone and Hayducka said.

Upon his release from prison, Prete also will be subject to a one- year loss of license for having left the scene of the crash, they said.

Prete was arrested after an investigation by South Brunswick Patrolman William Merkler and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prete was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he was involved in a crash at 8:50 p.m. with a motorcycle driven by Holsten, authorities said. Prete then fled the scene, the prosecutor said.

Holsten was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

