Central Jersey Man Beat Acquaintance To Death With Baseball Bat, Prosecutor Says

A Central Jersey man is accused of beating his acquaintance to death with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Curtis Wright, 57, was charged with murder in the early Saturday morning death of Howard Smith, 53, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco said.

Police responding to a Main Avenue home in East Brunswick on reports of an unconscious man found Smith with signs of blunt force trauma around 6:50 a.m., authorities said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by Detective Alex Danese of the East Brunswick Police Department and Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Wright attacked the victim with a baseball bat.

Wright was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Danese at (732) 390-6900 or Detective Tighe at (732) 745-3287.

