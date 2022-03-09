Central Jersey Man, 40, Sentenced In Fatal DWI Crash: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a fatal DWI crash, authorities said.

Sergio Seixeiro of Monroe previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault by auto. Seixeiro also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The crash resulted in the death of a woman and injury to three others, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

On July 18, 2021, police responded to Route 9 South near Texas Road for a serious motor vehicle collision. Police found a Toyota Echo containing four occupants with varying injuries. One of the occupants, Ciara Gee, 20, of Raleigh, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation by Officer Steve Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Seixiero’s Ford Expedition impacted the rear of the Toyota Echo. Speed, reckless driving, and intoxication were determined to be contributing factors, Ciccone and Mandola said.

