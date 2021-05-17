Central Jersey Man, 32, Arrested In Fatal Assault

A 32-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman he knew, authorities said.

Deymis Jimenez, 32, of Monroe Township has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael J. Biennas of the Monroe Township Police Department.

At 12:36 a.m. on Friday, authorities responded.to a residential building on Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road where they found an unidentified woman dead in a common area of the building, Ciccone and Biennas said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined Jimenez had assaulted the victim in a common area in the building. The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Authorities have not said what kind of weapon was used.

Jimenez was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Gentile of the Monroe Township Police Department at 732-521-0222 ext. 120 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

