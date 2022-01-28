Central Jersey Man, 22, Gets 7 Years State Prison For Fatal DWI Crash: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with the death of another motorist while driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Arsalan Gul of Edison was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated in New Brunswick in a three-car crash that killed Brian O’Donnell, 32, of Robbinsville, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

On Oct. 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New Brunswick police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

An investigation by Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Officer Peter Maroon of the New Brunswick Police Department determined that Gul who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic, disabling it in the roadway where it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the Civic, O’Donnell, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Gul must serve 85% of his sentence, approximately six years, before he is eligible for parole, the prosecutor's office said. Upon his release, Gul will be subject to a twelve-year loss of license.

