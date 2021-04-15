Central Jersey Firefighters Battle Restaurant Blaze

Firefighters in Central Jersey were battling a fire rooted in a popular South River restaurant, authorities sad.

The ire broke out mid-morning on Thursday at Campozino's at 16 Ferry St, according to initial reports.

Heavy smoke was reported in the eves of the building at about 13:30 a.m. when firefighters were trying to access the origin of the fire, reports said.

A tower truck was being used to douse flames in the building's chimney and restaurant ductwork, repots said.

The restaurant typically opens at 11 a.m. No one was reported hurt, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

