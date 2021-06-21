Central Jersey Driver Killed When Car Falls 25 Feet On NY Highway

A Perth Amboy driver was killed when his car flipped over a concrete barrier on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County, NY and fell about 25 feet onto another roadway.

Jefry Capellan Rodriguez was behind the wheel of a 2002 Ford Ranger going northbound when he lost control, spun out, and struck the barrier at 9 p.m., Saturday, June 19, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The vehicle then toppled over the barrier and fell into an opening between the parkway’s northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle landed on its roof on the shoulder adjacent to the lanes travel on Mamaroneck Avenue, in Harrison, O'Leary said.

Rodriguez, 33, of Perth Amboy, was the only occupant of the vehicle, and extricated from the damaged vehicle by White Plains and Harrison firefighters and transported to White Plains Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by the County Police Accident Investigation Team.

