Central Jersey Child Porn Manufacturer Had More Than 1,000 Files: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Perth Amboy PD
Perth Amboy PD Photo Credit: Perth Amboy PD

A 21-year-old Central Jersey man was arrested on child porn charges, authorities said.

Kevin Roman-Quinones, of Perth Amboy, had more than 1,000 child pornography files, some of which he manufactured, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

He was arrested Thursday, June 30, and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography (over 1000 files), and first-degree manufacturing child pornography. 

Roman-Quinones was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lojek of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5924 or Detective Hueston of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4268.

