Car Hits Truck, Flips Over In Central Jersey

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Central Jersey.

The collision between a car and a truck occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Heather Lane and Middlesex Avenue (County Road 650) in Woodbridge Township, according to initial reports. The area is heavily wooded with narrow roadways.

The impact caused the car to flip over, according to an unconfirmed report.

No immediate details were available on possible injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.