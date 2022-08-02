Boyfriend Charged In 2-Year-Old Girl's Death In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Perth Amboy man has been charged with killing hi girlfriend’s daughter, authorities said.

In addition, the mother of the child was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

On Tuesday, July 26,the Edison Police Department was contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P), an order to conduct a welfare check of Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters. As a result of communicating with the twins’ mother, Ms. Durham, local law enforcement referred the matter to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and a joint investigation was commenced.

As a result of that joint investigation, it was determined that one of the 5-year-old girls was missing. It was further determined that no family or friends had seen the child since 2019. As the investigation continued, it was determined that Monique Durham’s boyfriend, Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy, engaged in conduct resulting in the missing child’s death in 2019, and illegally disposed of the child’s remains.

This conduct engaged in by Chiles occurred in the City of Perth Amboy.

Chiles has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second-degree desecration of human remains and one count of first-degree murder.

Durham has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree theft.

Durham and Chiles are currently being housed at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400, Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.

