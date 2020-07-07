Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Boy, 4, Drowns In Backyard East Brunswick Pool

Jon Craig
Sanaldwood Drive, East Brunswick
Sanaldwood Drive, East Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps

East Brunswick Township suffered another tragic drowning on Saturday, this time involving a 4-year-old boy during a Kindergarten graduation party, authorities said.

The toddler accidentally fell into a Sandalwood Drive swimming pool during a July Fourth party and drowned, around 5:10 p.m. East Brunswick police in a statement.

Adults at the party realized the boy was missing, when a family member spotted him at the bottom of the in-ground pool, police said. 

The boy was transported to Robert Wood Johnson hospital, where he later died.

The home's security camera recorded video of the boy falling into the pool, and the death has not been viewed as suspicious, police said.

Last month, three East Brunswick family members drowned in their backyard pool.

