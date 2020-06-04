Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Body Found Near Route 130 Dunkin' Donuts In North Brunswick

Jon Craig
2170 Route 130 in North Brunswick
2170 Route 130 in North Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found along Route 130 in North Brunswick, authorities said.

One lane along the 2100 block of Route 130 north was closed during an investigation after the discovery about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, North Brunswick police said in a statement.

The body was found near Dunkin' Donuts between Old Georges Road and Adams Lane, according to initial reports.

Police had not released any details about the victim. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office was called to the scene.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

