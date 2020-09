Authorities in Metuchen were on the lookout for a bank robber late Tuesday.

Police said the man displayed a note saying he had a weapon but no weapon was shown, according to an initial report at 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a tall, skinny man who fled on foot from the Chase Bank at 475 Main St.

The amount of cash taken was not specified.

This is a developing news story.

