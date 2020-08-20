Authorities: Perth Amboy Stranger Sexually Assaulted 20-Year-Old Girl At Knifepoint

A 33-year-old man with a knife sexually assaulted a woman he did not know near her home in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

Ricardo Powell, also of Perth Amboy, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon said in a joint statement.

Powell cornered the woman at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 9, they said.

“The suspect was unknown to the victim,” CIccone and McKeon said.

Powell is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a hearing in Superior Court, they said.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call Perth Amboy Police Detective Manny Lopez at 732-324-3800 or MCPO Detective Amanda Espinosa at 732-745-8083.

