Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Perth Amboy Stranger Sexually Assaulted 20-Year-Old Girl At Knifepoint

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex County Corrections Center
Middlesex County Corrections Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 33-year-old man with a knife sexually assaulted a woman he did not know near her home in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

Ricardo Powell, also of Perth Amboy, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon said in a joint statement.

Powell cornered the woman at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 9, they said.

“The suspect was unknown to the victim,” CIccone and McKeon said.

Powell is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a hearing in Superior Court, they said.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call Perth Amboy Police Detective Manny Lopez at 732-324-3800 or MCPO Detective Amanda Espinosa at 732-745-8083.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.