Authorities: NJ Turnpike Driver With Heroin Slumped Over Wheel Arrested At Home After Pursuit

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

A 42-year-old man who sped away from police officers who found him slumped over his steering wheel on the NJ Turnpike in Union County was arrested as his Central Jersey home, authorities said.

Mike Otto, 42, of Carteret, was charged with eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, tampering with evidence, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminally under the influence, New Jersey State Police said in a release.

State Police Trooper Richard Maliszewski was patrolling the Turnpike when he observed a Chevy Silverado on the right shoulder, partially in the lane at milepost 101.9 in Elizabeth, around 9:45 p.m., Oct. 10.

Maliszewski got out to check on the driver, Otto, who was slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running, police said.

While speaking with Otto, Maliszewski found out he had heroin, and ordered him to exit hiscar. Otto refused and fled the scene, police said.

Through various investigative means, Maliszewski discovered Otto lived in Carteret. With assistance from Carteret Police Department, troopers located and arrested Otto at his home.

Otto was released pending a future court date.

