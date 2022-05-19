Contact Us
Authorities ID Victim, 27, Of Central Jersey Shooting (VIDEO)

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Malik Pandy
Malik Pandy Photo Credit: Facebook/ Malik Pandy

A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Malik Pandy succumbed to his gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday, May 18, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

At 1:06 p.m., police responded to Lincoln Avenue for a shooting.

Police found two males who sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Surveillance video of the daytime shooting can be found by clicking here. 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732)541-4181 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4335.

