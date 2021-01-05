Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick Avenue in Fords
New Brunswick Avenue in Fords Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a pickup truck on Monday.

Mary Ann Logozio, 61, of Fords died in the crash, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

A Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on Hoy Avenue crossed over the curb at the intersection of New Brunswick Avenue and Hoy Avenue at 1:36 p.m., they said. 

The truck then passed into an adjacent parking lot where it struck Logozio. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The initial investigation conducted by Officer Bryan Dorward of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

No charges had been filed against the driver.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Dorward at 732-634-7700 ext. 2153 or Berman at 732-745-4328.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.