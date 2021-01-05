Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Central Jersey

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a pickup truck on Monday.

Mary Ann Logozio, 61, of Fords died in the crash, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

A Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on Hoy Avenue crossed over the curb at the intersection of New Brunswick Avenue and Hoy Avenue at 1:36 p.m., they said.

The truck then passed into an adjacent parking lot where it struck Logozio. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The initial investigation conducted by Officer Bryan Dorward of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

No charges had been filed against the driver.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dorward at 732-634-7700 ext. 2153 or Berman at 732-745-4328.

