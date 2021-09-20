Contact Us
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim In Central Jersey Crash

Valerie Musson
Major Road
Major Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man was killed in a pickup truck crash before dawn Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The driver, 22, of Pennsylvania, veered off of Major Road in South Brunswick in a 2005 Ford F-350 around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The truck overturned and the passenger, Gerald Pellak, III, 22, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Brunswick Officer William Beard of the South Brunswick PoliceDepartment at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7439 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jonathan Berman at (732) 745-4328.

