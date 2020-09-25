Arrest Made In South Brunswick High School Vandalism

A 20-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged in connection to damage to the South Brunswick High School athletic fields, authorities said.

David E. French was charged with criminal mischief on Thursday night, South Brunswick police said.

French is accused of "off-roading" his pickup truck on the sports fields at the high school causing "thousands of dollars worth of damage," police said.

Several residents along with surrounding law enforcement agencies provided tips on the identity of the suspect responsible for the damage, police said.

French was released on a summons pending a future court date.

