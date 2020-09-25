Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Arrest Made In South Brunswick High School Vandalism

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
South Brunswick High School
South Brunswick High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged in connection to damage to the South Brunswick High School athletic fields, authorities said.

David E. French was charged with criminal mischief on Thursday night, South Brunswick police said. 

French is accused of "off-roading" his pickup truck on the sports fields at the high school causing "thousands of dollars worth of damage," police said.  

Several residents along with surrounding law enforcement agencies provided tips on the identity of the suspect responsible for the damage, police said.  

French was released on a summons pending a future court date.

