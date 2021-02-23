Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice
Another Shooting Rocks New Brunswick

Jon Craig
New Brunswick Police Department
New Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Middlesex County are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting, authorities said.

New Brunswick police responded to a report of shots fired before 8 p.m. on Monday near 33 Paul Robeson Boulevard, according to initial reports.

It marked the second shooting in two days in New Brunswick. 

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday night, in a separate shooting, a man was wounded near Alexander and Somerset streets and taken to the hospital. He also was expected to recover from his injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

