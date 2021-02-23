Another Shooting Rocks New Brunswick

Police in Middlesex County are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting, authorities said.

New Brunswick police responded to a report of shots fired before 8 p.m. on Monday near 33 Paul Robeson Boulevard, according to initial reports.

It marked the second shooting in two days in New Brunswick.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday night, in a separate shooting, a man was wounded near Alexander and Somerset streets and taken to the hospital. He also was expected to recover from his injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.