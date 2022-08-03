Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Central Jersey Firefighters Knock Down Blaze Spreading From 4 Vehicles To Business: Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Alert Issued For White Tractor-Trailer Cab With Bleeding Woman In Central Jersey (VIDEO)

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Seen this? Police are looking for this white tractor-trailer cab.
Seen this? Police are looking for this white tractor-trailer cab. Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

Police in South Brunswick issued an alert late Wednesday, Aug. 3 for the public's help locating a white tractor-trailer cab shown in this video.

The cab reportedly carried a woman in her 20s who was bleeding and yelling for help, South Brunswick police said. The woman was white, Hispanic with long brown hair.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. on Route 130 heading toward Ridge Road.

A man can be seen running toward the truck before it speeds off. 

The suspect was described as an older white male, bald, with a white beard.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 732-329-4646. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.