Alert Issued For White Tractor-Trailer Cab With Bleeding Woman In Central Jersey (VIDEO)

Police in South Brunswick issued an alert late Wednesday, Aug. 3 for the public's help locating a white tractor-trailer cab shown in this video.

The cab reportedly carried a woman in her 20s who was bleeding and yelling for help, South Brunswick police said. The woman was white, Hispanic with long brown hair.

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. on Route 130 heading toward Ridge Road.

A man can be seen running toward the truck before it speeds off.

The suspect was described as an older white male, bald, with a white beard.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 732-329-4646.

