'Abduction' Of Bloodied Woman In South Brunswick Was Big Misunderstanding

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
What police in South Brunswick initially believed was a possible abduction turned out to be a big misunderstanding, police said.
What police in South Brunswick initially believed was a possible abduction turned out to be a big misunderstanding, police said. Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

What police in South Brunswick initially believed was a possible abduction turned out to be a big misunderstanding, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation Wednesday, Aug. 3, when witnesses said they saw a woman bleeding from her head and yelling help being pulled into the cab of a tractor trailer.

Turns out, the woman had fallen and hit her head, and knew the man who helped her. The pair rushed off to seek medical treatment, abc7 says.

"South Brunswick detectives received tips from around the country after releasing the video and images on social media," South Brunswick police said in a release. 

The case came from Gabrielli Truck Sales located on Route 130, near where the incident took place. Company staff recovered video which allowed detectives to identify the truck and the female. 

Detectives tracked the couple down in Woodbridge around 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug 4, thanks to tipsters and videos. 

The couple agreed to come into the police station for questioning, police said. They apparently had no idea they were at the center of the massive investigation.

Turns out, after the man pulled the woman back into the truck, they went to a warehouse where friends put pressure on the wound.

“This was a great team effort, from the community providing tips to detectives tracking down leads," Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

"It was an exhaustive 26 hours, but we were able to locate the woman and make sure she was safe.

"This case exemplifies the power of so many coming together. I want to thank the witness who first reported the incident, the dozen of tips, and Gabrielli Truck Sales staff for getting involved to find this woman."

