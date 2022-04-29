90-Second ATM Snatch Leaves Cash Strewn Across NJ Chase Bank Parking Lot: Reports

Ninety seconds is all the time it took for thieves to pull an ATM from a Chase Bank in New Jersey, leaving an abundance of cash strewn across the parking lot, NBC-NY reports.

The cash was stolen from an ATM at the Chase Bank on Route 1 in South Brunswick overnight on Thursday, April 28, local police said on social media.

It was estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, the report says.

Meanwhile, thousands in cash was left strewn around the parking lot after the thieves trashed the machine using a stolen car and chains, making off with the proceeds in just 90 seconds, according to the report.

