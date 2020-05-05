35 Tenants Displaced In Edison Apartment Fire

An apartment house fire in Edison destroyed 11 apartments, ousting at least 35 tenants from their units, authorities said.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the Parsonage Road building when firefighters arrived around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

One township firefighter suffered a hand injury and was expected to be treated and released, Toth said.

Some tenants were able to return to their homes to collect some belongings -- others lost everything, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Toth Jr. said.

The Red Cross and township Health Department assisted in relocating everyone evacuated from their apartments, fire officials said.

