Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Asbury Brothers Abduct Four Girls, Sexually Assault Three
DV Pilot Police & Fire

35 Tenants Displaced In Edison Apartment Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A fire displaced at least 35 tenants from 11 apartments on Parsonage Road in Edison.
A fire displaced at least 35 tenants from 11 apartments on Parsonage Road in Edison. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Edison Now

An apartment house fire in Edison destroyed 11 apartments, ousting at least 35 tenants from their units, authorities said.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the Parsonage Road building when firefighters arrived around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

One township firefighter suffered a hand injury and was expected to be treated and released, Toth said.

Some tenants were able to return to their homes to collect some belongings -- others lost everything, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Toth Jr. said.

The Red Cross and township Health Department assisted in relocating everyone evacuated from their apartments, fire officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.