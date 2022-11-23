$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report

A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports.

Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.

“If you look at the photos in this case, it’s just a flat out miracle that he didn’t die,” Sosa’s attorney, Nicholas Leonardis of Stathis & Leonardis in Edison, told NJ.com

Kutz, 61, pleaded guilty to assault by auto in 2019, and admitted he had a total of 15 drinks before the accident at a work party and a friend's house. He'll be paying $1.5 million, the largest share of the settlement.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.