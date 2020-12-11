Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
2 Killed, 4 Injured In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Cranbury Township Police Department
Cranbury Township Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cranbury Township Police

Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle crash in Middlesex County, authorities said. 

The crash occurred at 5:48 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Route 130 north and South River Road, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Cranbury Police Chief Michael J. Owens said.

The names of the two people killed had not been released pending family notification. The injured were taken to two nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

No other details were released.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cranbury Sgt. Douglas Mayer at 609-395-0031 ext. 7726 or Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

