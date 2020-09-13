Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice
2 Dead, 6 Injured In Overnight New Brunswick Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people died and six others were injured in a mass New Brunswick shooting early Sunday morning.

All eight victims were taken to various hospitals after the 1:20 a.m. shooting on Delafield Street, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Two men were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, they said.

The incident has no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students, authorities said.

The shooting is being investigated by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office (732) 745-3848.

