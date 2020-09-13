2 Dead, 6 Injured In Overnight New Brunswick Shooting

Two people died and six others were injured in a mass New Brunswick shooting early Sunday morning.

All eight victims were taken to various hospitals after the 1:20 a.m. shooting on Delafield Street, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Two men were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, they said.

The incident has no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students, authorities said.

The shooting is being investigated by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office (732) 745-3848.

