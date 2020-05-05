Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed In Monroe Crash

Jon Craig
Avenue K Park in Monroe
Avenue K Park in Monroe Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old bicyclist from Middlesex County was killed in a fatal weekend crash, authorities said.

Christopher Pina of Spotswood was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday night's crash, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Monroe Police Chief Michael J. Biennas said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pina left a house at Avenue J in Monroe and was heading toward Avenue K Park when the accident occurred at 11:23 p.m., they said.

While riding the bike, authorities said that Pina "latched onto the open passenger window of an acquaintance’s car."

He lost control of his bicycle, fell to the ground, and hit the concrete which caused his fatal injuries, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information is asked to call Monroe Traffic Officer Daniel Mosakowski at 732-521-0222 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927 .

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is active and continuing, they said.

