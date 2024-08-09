Person Struck By Train In New Brunswick: NJ Transit

The male was struck by Northeast Corridor train 3875, which left New York Penn Station at 6:47 p.m. around 8:30 p.m. just west of Jersey Ave Station in New Brunswick, NJ Transit officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a foot injury. There were no injuries reported to the approximately 300 customers and the crew on board.

The customers were transferred to a rescue train to continue their travel. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 8:24 p.m.

Amtrak was leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.