Pharmacy Robbed In South Brunswick: Police

On Thursday, June, at 7 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at South Brunswick Pharmacy at 485 Georges Road.

Three suspects stole multiple items, and then fled the scene on Georges Road toward Quincy Circle, South Brunswick police said.

Police are asking residents in the area of Georges Road, Lincoln Lane, and Quincy Circle to check exterior video footage for any helpful information.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Brian Luck at (732)329-4000 ext. 7469.

