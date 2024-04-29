Jason Torres was found collapsed at about 9 p.m. at Smith and Maple streets in Perth Amboy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Lawrence Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department.

Torres was taken to Hackensack Merdian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jose Santiago of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.

