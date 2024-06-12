Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Monroe Township

The driver was eastbound on Buckelew Avenue near Grace Hill Road at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 when he struck the man walking in the roadway, Monroe police said.

The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, police said. The driver and a front-seat passenger were not injured.

Monroe Township EMS workers and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital treated the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim, who lived in a nearby rest home, was not released pending notification of next of kin.

No charges were filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the township’s Traffic Safety Division at 732-521-0222 ext. 126.

