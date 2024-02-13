Pedestrian Struck, Killed In East Brunswick Crash

Heather Steinklein of East Brunswick was hit shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 on Russ Lane, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Patrolman Christian Longhitano of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section is conducting a crash investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

