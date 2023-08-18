Parkway Gas Stations Robbed Minutes Apart: State Police

Troopers responded to an armed robbery on at 12:44 a.m. at the parkway's Shell and Exxon stations in the northbound and southbound Colonia Service Areas in Woodbridge Township, according to Detective Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the gas stations were robbed at gunpoint separately within minutes by four unknown suspects in a black Mercedes Benz, Lebron said.

The unknown suspects demanded cash and then fled the scene in the Mercedes Benz.

No injuries were reported at either of the scenes.

The incidents remain under investigation.

