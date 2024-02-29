Pair Beat Man Then Set His Belongings On Fire At Rutgers, Campus Police Say

Two New Brunswick men were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the 2:30 p.m. Sunday attack, according to the Rutgers University Police Department.

The attack reportedly followed a verbal dispute at a New Brunswick business earlier Sunday. The attackers allegedly followed the man near the Center for Vector Biology at 180 Jones Ave. at the edge of the Rutgers University campus and hit him with a blunt object, police said.

The victim was not affiliated with Rutgers, they said.

As the victim ran away, two suspects — Reinaldo Martinez, 46, and Jose Orozco-Cedeno, 21 — partially burned the man’s belongings, Rutgers police said. The police did not describe them further.

Martinez, 46, was charged with two counts of arson and criminal mischief, police said.

Orozco-Cedeno, 21 was charged with aggravated assault, theft, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

The door of an exterior greenhouse at the campus building was damaged in the fire.

The unidentified victim complained of pain but refused medical treatment, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.