Overturned Vehicle Shuts All Lanes Of Route 287 In Piscataway

A crash brought traffic to a standstill Thursday evening, Aug. 1 on Route 287.

All southbound lanes of Route 287 are closed near Exit 9.

Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
A vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes near Exit 9 in Piscataway, the state's DOT site shows.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes were closed.

