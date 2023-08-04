Out-Of-State Pair Charged In Middlesex Burglaries: Police

Brayan M. Renteria Acosta, 19, of Rockford, IL, and Brandon Zabala Hernandez, 21, of College Point, NY, were charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of conspiracy in connection with two burglaries, according to Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.

On Jan. 6, at 10:39 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of B Street called 9-1-1 to report that their home was burglarized. Sergeant Daniel McCue and Officers Marc Arancio, Anthony Painchaud and Joshua Pham responded to the scene. The investigating officers determined that the residence had been ransacked and that $30,291.19 in cash and jewelry were stolen, Geist said.

On Jan. 13, at 11:49 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Drake Avenue called 9-1-1 to report that their home was burglarized. Sergeant Daniel McCue, Officer Bryan Rodrigues and Detective Paul Cerreto responded to the scene. The investigating officers determined that the residence had been ransacked and that $21,500.00 in cash and luxury purses were stolen, Geist said.

Over the course of the following six months, the Middlesex Police Department Detective Bureau continued to investigate both incidents, ultimately coordinating with the NYPD, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Loves Park Police Department in Illinois to identify Renteria Acosta and Zabala Hernandez as suspects, Geist said.

Renteria Acosta is currently lodged at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois on related charges, Geist said.

“The relentless efforts of our detectives in the pursuit of justice for the victims of our community should be commended,” Geist said. “The sophistication of these criminal investigations is only bested by our coordination with law enforcement agencies from across the country and the employment of modern investigation techniques by our detectives.”

This investigation conducted by Detective Scott Mulford is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mulford at (732)356-1900 ext. 359.

