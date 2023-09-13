Old Bridge School PTAs Report Theft Of Funds

The two Old Bridge school PTAs are the Grissom Elementary School PTA and Jonas Salk Middle School PTA. Both sent letters to parents this week informing them of financial issues.

Both school PTAs said they referred the matter to Old Bridge police. Police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

They also said they removed a member of the Grissom Elementary School PTA board, but did not name the board member.

No details about how much money is missing were released.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor also did not immediately respond to a request for details.

