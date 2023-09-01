Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

Franklin Township and New Brunswick officers responding to reports of an assault on Route 27 near Mitchell Avenue around 2:15 p.m. were met with the man armed with a knife, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

"Upon arrival, the police officers attempted to deescalate the situation," said Ciccone, "however, the individual lunged at the officers with the knife."

The officers shot at him in return, the prosecutor said. The man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and was in stable condition as of press time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4054.

