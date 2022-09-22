South Plainfield's Zack Haupt Dies, 30

Beloved brother, grandson, and friend Zachary Richard Haupt of Central Jersey died on Saturday, Sept. 10. He was 30.

Raised in South Plainfield, Zachary attended South Plainfield High School, where he graduated in 2011, his obituary says.

Zachary worked in the solar service and insurance industries. He loved spending his free time with his family members and numerous friends.

Zachary also had a passion for sports, particularly baseball, which he enjoyed all throughout his childhood — both by playing out on the field and watching the Yankees, his memorial says.

Zachary was precedeased by his loving parents, Matthew and Noelle Haupt; his grandparents, Richard C. Haupt Sr. and Geraldine Haupt and grandfather, William Nickel.

He leaves behind his beloved brother, Nicholas Haupt; his sisters, Victoria and Sophia Villanti; his grandmother, Toni Nickel; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends whose lives are forever changed.

Zachary’s funeral visitation was held at Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park on Monday, Sept. 19. Cremation was private.

“You were one of the greatest loves I've ever got [to] experience in this lifetime,” reads a tribute on Zachary’s obituary.

“I hope you found the piece you were missing. I love you immensely.”

