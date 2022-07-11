Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's Timing For Cold Front Bringing Change To Region, Latest On Storm Brewing In Atlantic
Obituaries

Rutgers Econ Student Joseph Guaman Dies In Crash, 22

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Guaman
Joseph Guaman Photo Credit: Joseph Guaman Facebook

Newark native and Rutgers University graduate Joseph Guaman died in a car accident on Oct. 26, according to his obituary. He was 22 years old.

Joseph was studying economics at Rutgers University, where he served as the president and director of the university's investing club, his obit says. He also founded startup company Traders Capital, and was passionate about financial markets.

Humble and soft-spoken was how Joseph was being remembered in his obituary. Services were held Wednesday, Nov. 2 with Mausoleum Entombment at the Glendale Cemetery.

Click here for Joseph Guaman's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.