Pauline Jessica 'PJ' Atieno Dande Of North Brunswick Dies, 26

Pauline Jessica Atieno Dande of North Brunswick died on Sept. 25 due to complications of sickle cell anemia at 26 years old.

"PJ" -- as her friends called her -- was remembered in her obituary for her passion for life. Proud of her Kenyan heritage, she lead the Adventurers Club and Pathfinder Youth Club at the New Brunswick Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

"[PJ] believed in educating those around her about sickle cell disease and shared her personal battle with many close friends and family," her obituary says.

In an interview with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, she said: "I try to overcome whatever I think is impossible and find a way to make it happen."

PJ pursued her bachelor’s degree at Rutgers University and had been working as a Human Resources Assistant at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) at Princeton University, according to her obituary.

Visitation will Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Academy, 555 South Randolphville Road, Piscataway.

Click here for the full obituary from the Plinton Curry Funeral Home.

