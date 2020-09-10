Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: North Jersey Boy, 13, Says Men In Landscaping Truck Tried To Abduct Him
Obituaries

Pauline Jessica 'PJ' Atieno Dande Of North Brunswick Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pauline Jessica "PJ" Atieno Dande
Pauline Jessica "PJ" Atieno Dande Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Pauline Jessica Atieno Dande of North Brunswick died on Sept. 25 due to complications of sickle cell anemia at 26 years old. 

"PJ" -- as her friends called her -- was remembered in her obituary for her passion for life. Proud of her Kenyan heritage, she lead the Adventurers Club and Pathfinder Youth Club at the New Brunswick Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

"[PJ] believed in educating those around her about sickle cell disease and shared her personal battle with many close friends and family," her obituary says.

In an interview with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, she said: "I try to overcome whatever I think is impossible and find a way to make it happen."

PJ pursued her bachelor’s degree at Rutgers University and had been working as a Human Resources Assistant at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) at Princeton University, according to her obituary.

Visitation will Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Academy, 555 South Randolphville Road, Piscataway.

Click here for the full obituary from the Plinton Curry Funeral Home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.