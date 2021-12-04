Mom Killed In 4-Car Route 130 Crash Survived By 1-Year-Old Son

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a four-car crash last Friday morning on Route 130 as a 21-year-old mom from New Brunswick.

Ceidy Antunez was heading northbound when her car sideswiped a vehicle stopped at a light waiting to turn left onto Adams Lane, then rear-ended a box truck, pushed into a fourth car around 7:20 a.m., North Brunswick police said.

Antunez was pronounced dead at the scene , authorities said.

She was then extricated from her car by firefighters and EMS workers.

No other occupants were in her vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

According to a GoFundMe page, Antunez is survived by her 1-year-old son.

