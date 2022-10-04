Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
World's Largest Indoor Go-Kart Course Opens Soon In Central Jersey

Supercharged Entertainment is opening "the world's largest" go-kart track in Edison this fall. Photo Credit: Supercharged Entertainment
An overview of the Edison race course. Photo Credit: Instagram/ Supercharged Entertainment
A video from Supercharged Entertainment's Wrentham, MA track. Video Credit: MX New England
An inside view of the tracks. Photo Credit: Supercharged Entertainment
An interior view of the race tracks Photo Credit: Instagram/ Supercharged Entertainment

A go-kart track — billed as the world’s largest indoor multi-level race course of its kind — is set to open as early as next month in Edison, according to Supercharged Entertainment.

The company already runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, MA.

In addition to the go-kart track, the 131,000-square-foot facility on Route 1 South next to Topgolf Edison, will feature 19 axe-throwing lanes, bumper cars, a restaurant Burgers & Brews, two bars, an arcade with 140 games, an immersive virtual reality area and a two-story Drop-and-Twist tower ride.

Click here for the company's Facebook page and here for Instagram photos and video.

