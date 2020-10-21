Woodbridge Schools All-Remote After 15 Coronavirus Cases

Woodbridge Township School District is returning to all-remote learning at four of its schools due to new COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Zega said that 15 positive coronavirus cases had been reported in the school district.

Woodbridge began a hybrid mix of in-classroom and at-home instruction on Oct. 12.

At least 10 staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19 after the school district switched to hybrid learning.

There are 14,000 children in the Woodbridge school district.

The union representing 1,800 public school teachers and staff in Woodbridge called for the suspension of in-person classes earlier this week, NJ Advance Media reported.

“Our concern is the safety of the students and staff, and we are quite alarmed by the numbers coming out of the first week,” Brian Geoffroy, president of the Woodbridge Township Education Association union told NJ.com.

Woodbridge Township reported 49 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Sunday, bringing the community's total number of cases to 2,253, according to Mayor John McCormac.

The last time the township experienced such a high three-day total was in early May, the mayor said.

