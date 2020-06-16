Woman, 69, Struck By Deer During South Brunswick March Released From Hospital

The woman who was struck by a deer during a Black Lives Matter protest was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two other people suffered minor injuries after the deer ran from South Brunswick High School property onto Stouts Lane at 5:44 p.m. on Friday, South Brunswick police said in a statement.

A 69-year-old woman, who was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for serious head and facial injuries, is recovering at home, police said.

Police did not release the victim's name.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka credited Detective Bryan Sites and a bystander for their fast actions.

“Detective Sites saw the incident and immediately reacted to stop her bleeding. He applied pressure to her head wounds and called for EMS. The actions of Detective Sites along with the bystander saved the woman,” Hayducka said.

The 3.5-mile march had an estimated 750 people attend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.