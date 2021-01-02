Wires Down, Route 1 Closed In Central Jersey

The blizzard of 2021 has resulted in hundreds of accidents statewide, and numerous reports of power lines down, including in Central Jersey.

About 2:30 p.m., Route 1 in Edison was reported closed due to electric wires down, authorities said.

It was unconfirmed whether the wires were live or not, but the downed power lines crossed the 1000 block of US 1, initial reports said.

Local police, firefighters and PSE&G utility crews were at the scene, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.