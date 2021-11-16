Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Krauszer’s Food Store
Krauszer’s Food Store Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday.

The third-tier prize is worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 1886 Route 130 North, North Brunswick in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers were: 05, 31, 34, 51, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $190 million for Wednesday's drawing.

