WINNER: Lucky Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Middlesex County

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Krauszer’s R & J Food Store in Perth Amboy
Krauszer’s R & J Food Store in Perth Amboy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a retail store in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The lucky ticket was sold by Krauszer’s R & J Food Store at 683 Florida Grove Road in Perth Amboy, New Jersey Lottery officials said. 

One Powerball lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

The ticket was bought using the Power Play multiplier, doubling the prize to $100,000, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 07, 29, 35, 40, and 45. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Multiplier number was 02

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $137 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Aug 1.

